Oregon Republicans' walkouts trigger a new state law on re-election In Oregon, an ongoing walkout by Republican lawmakers is blocking Democrats' attempts to pass a law that would protect and expand access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

Politics Oregon Republicans' walkouts trigger a new state law on re-election Oregon Republicans' walkouts trigger a new state law on re-election Audio will be available later today. In Oregon, an ongoing walkout by Republican lawmakers is blocking Democrats' attempts to pass a law that would protect and expand access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor