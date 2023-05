Debt ceiling talks to resume between Biden and top congressional leaders This second discussion comes as the U.S. is quickly approaching the deadline by which the Department of Treasury believes the federal government will run out of money to pay its bills.

Politics Debt ceiling talks to resume between Biden and top congressional leaders Debt ceiling talks to resume between Biden and top congressional leaders Listen · 3:17 3:17 This second discussion comes as the U.S. is quickly approaching the deadline by which the Department of Treasury believes the federal government will run out of money to pay its bills. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor