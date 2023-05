Survey on religion finds major ideological differences between Republicans, Democrats NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas, dean of the Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary, about the role of religion in American politics.

Religion Survey on religion finds major ideological differences between Republicans, Democrats Survey on religion finds major ideological differences between Republicans, Democrats Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas, dean of the Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary, about the role of religion in American politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor