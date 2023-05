As Pakistan's monsoon season nears, some villages are underwater from earlier floods NPR's Leila Fadel talks to IRC Pakistan chief Shabnam Baloch about recovery efforts from floods that submerged a third of the country, killed more than 1,700 people and displaced seven million.

