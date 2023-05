A Los Angeles Lakers superfan is cheering them on in a unique way One fan who will be watching the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs Tuesday night, has the face of Lakers star LeBron James shaved into the back of his head.

Sports A Los Angeles Lakers superfan is cheering them on in a unique way A Los Angeles Lakers superfan is cheering them on in a unique way Audio will be available later today. One fan who will be watching the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs Tuesday night, has the face of Lakers star LeBron James shaved into the back of his head. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor