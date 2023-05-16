Accessibility links
Martha Stewart is the oldest model to cover a 'Sports Illustrated' swim issue The magazine called her a true influencer, with her variety of lifestyle books, television shows, and product lines. Stewart said on Instagram that she wants to inspire people to try new things.

Martha Stewart is the oldest person to ever cover a 'Sports Illustrated' swim issue

Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. At 81, Stewart isn't slowing down and some might say she's heating up as one of Sports Illustrated's 2023 cover models. In an Instagram post Monday, May 15, 2023, the businesswoman and media personality wrote she hopes the cover inspires people "to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in." Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP hide caption

Lifestyle magnate Martha Stewart is making history, as she becomes the oldest person to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's yearly swimsuit issue, at 81.

The magazine described Stewart as "the very definition of 'influencer,'" due to her plethora of shows, books, product lines and social media followers.

"I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue," she said in an Instagram post. "My motto has always been: 'when you're through changing, you're through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."

Stewart left her careers in modeling and then stockbroking to open her own catering company, where she developed her own recipes. Those would be the foundation for her first book, Entertaining, which was published in 1982. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, launched in 1990.

She has since written 98 other lifestyle books, had her own talk show and radio show and has product lines containing cookware, curtains and furniture.

She is one of four of the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover stars. Others include singer Kim Petras, actress Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.