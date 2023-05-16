Accessibility links
Wind, solar, and the long line to connect to the electrical grid : Planet Money Lyle Jack wants to build a wind farm on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. But to make the project work, he has to connect that wind farm to the electric grid. Which is easier said than done. On today's show - how the green energy revolution may live, or die, by bureaucrats trying to untangle a mess of wires.

This episode was produced by Willa Rubin. It was edited by Sally Helm, fact-checked by Sierra Juarez, and engineered by Katherine Silva. Jess Jiang is our acting executive producer.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Planet Money

Green energy gridlock

Green energy gridlock

Listen · 22:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1176462647/1178067867" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Lyle Jack stands in front of an electrical substation on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where he's hoping to connect a wind farm to the power grid. Dan Charles/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Dan Charles/NPR

Lyle Jack stands in front of an electrical substation on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where he's hoping to connect a wind farm to the power grid.

Dan Charles/NPR

The Pine Ridge Reservation is in the southwest corner of South Dakota, and it is windy. In fact, Lyle Jack realized his tribe, the Oglala Lakota Nation, and many other tribes in this area, could pay for lots of things they needed, just by harvesting some of that wind.

Which is why, for the past 20 years, Lyle has been trying to build a wind farm on the reservation. He's overcome a lot of hurdles, like persuading a majority of the tribes in South Dakota to join forces and form a company. They picked a spot to build the windmills where the wind blows hard and – crucially – where there's a power line. That will allow this wind farm to connect to the electric grid.

Enlarge this image

These power lines on the Pine Ridge Reservation, in South Dakota, would need to be rebuilt to carry electricity from a planned wind farm. Dan Charles/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Dan Charles/NPR

These power lines on the Pine Ridge Reservation, in South Dakota, would need to be rebuilt to carry electricity from a planned wind farm.

Dan Charles/NPR

This is where Lyle ran into the obstacle that stopped his project in its tracks. So many people want to connect their new solar and wind projects to the grid right now that it's creating a massive traffic jam. All those projects are stuck in line: the interconnection queue.

On today's show: the long line for power lines. Green energy may be the future, but at the moment, the people who run the country's electric grid are trying to figure out how to bring all those new projects online. It's a high-tension tightrope act, but if they succeed, it could ensure the future of the planet. No pressure.

Blood, oil, and the Osage Nation: The battle over headrights

Planet Money

Blood, oil, and the Osage Nation: The battle over headrights

This episode was produced by Willa Rubin. It was edited by Sally Helm, fact-checked by Sierra Juarez, and engineered by Katherine Silva. Jess Jiang is our acting executive producer.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or anywhere you get podcasts.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Music: "Funky Reverie," "Inner Desert Blues" and "Blues Swagger."