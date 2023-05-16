Accessibility links
How did the Buffalo mass shooting change the community? : It's Been a Minute It has been one year since a white supremacist drove to a predominantly Black neighborhood with an AR-15 style rifle and murdered 10 people and injured 3 others. NPR's Embedded podcast has followed a cheerleading troop over the past year to understand how the mass shooting changed the community. This week, Brittany brings you the first episode in their multi-part series.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's been one year since the Buffalo shooting. How has it changed the community?

