It's been one year since the Buffalo shooting. How has it changed the community?
It's been one year since the Buffalo shooting. How has it changed the community?
NPR
It has been one year since a white supremacist drove to a predominantly Black neighborhood with an AR-15 style rifle and murdered 10 people and injured 3 others. NPR's Embedded podcast has followed a cheerleading troop over the past year to understand how the mass shooting changed the community. This week, Brittany brings you the first episode in their multi-part series.
You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.