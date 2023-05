#2345: Like a Rhinestone Car Girl : The Best of Car Talk Savannah is a young artist with an old Pontiac that she plans to use as her canvas. She is going to cover every square inch of the car in rhinestones and has to make sure they don't fly off when she's on the highway. Can Click and Clack help this Rhinestone car girl? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2345: Like a Rhinestone Car Girl #2345: Like a Rhinestone Car Girl Listen · 37:45 37:45 Savannah is a young artist with an old Pontiac that she plans to use as her canvas. She is going to cover every square inch of the car in rhinestones and has to make sure they don't fly off when she's on the highway. Can Click and Clack help this Rhinestone car girl? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.