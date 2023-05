'Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies at 89 Doyle Brunson, the "Godfather of Poker," has died at 89. Brunson won 10 bracelets at the World Series of Poker tournament and was known for writing Super System, a popular book about the game.

Obituaries

'Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, the "Godfather of Poker," has died at 89. Brunson won 10 bracelets at the World Series of Poker tournament and was known for writing Super System, a popular book about the game.