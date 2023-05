How inflation is hitting prison inmates According to a Marshall Project report, inflation has hit America's incarcerated population harder than it has those on the outside. Alex Arriaga, who wrote the report, talks about what she found.

National How inflation is hitting prison inmates How inflation is hitting prison inmates Listen · 4:44 4:44 According to a Marshall Project report, inflation has hit America's incarcerated population harder than it has those on the outside. Alex Arriaga, who wrote the report, talks about what she found.