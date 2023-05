Biden alters his overseas travel plans because of the debt limit standoff President Biden will head to Japan to meet with G7 leaders. He canceled plans to travel on to Australia because of the looming debt ceiling deadline. He also planned to stop in Papua New Guinea.

