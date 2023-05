The Codex Sassoon, one of the world's oldest Hebrew Bibles, is up for auction The earliest, most complete Hebrew bible ever discovered is being sold at auction Wednesday at Sotheby's in New York City. It's estimated to go for between $30 and $50 million.

Religion The Codex Sassoon, one of the world's oldest Hebrew Bibles, is up for auction The Codex Sassoon, one of the world's oldest Hebrew Bibles, is up for auction Listen · 2:37 2:37 The earliest, most complete Hebrew bible ever discovered is being sold at auction Wednesday at Sotheby's in New York City. It's estimated to go for between $30 and $50 million. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor