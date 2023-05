Kwame Alexander's memoir began as a book of love poems but morphed into so much more NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author Kwame Alexander about his new book: Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances.

Author Interviews Kwame Alexander's memoir began as a book of love poems but morphed into so much more Kwame Alexander's memoir began as a book of love poems but morphed into so much more Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author Kwame Alexander about his new book: Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor