Workers chase a chicken that recently got loose on a Mexico City subway line

The bird temporarily stopped service and sent workers on a wild goose chase. A video shows maintenance workers and officers in hard hats using everything from brooms to a jacket to try to catch it.

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Why did the chicken cross the road or the train tracks? A chicken recently got loose on a Mexico City subway line. The bird temporarily stopped service and sent several workers on a wild goose chase. The video shows maintenance workers and officers in hard hats, using everything from brooms to a jacket to try and catch it. They eventually succeeded, and service was restored. Wow. That was one pollo loco. It's still MORNING EDITION.

