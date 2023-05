Wave of criticism follows San Francisco DA's decision in Walgreens shooting San Francisco's DA is facing a wave of criticism and anger after she declined to press charges in the fatal shooting by a drug store security guard of a Black transgender man who was homeless.

National Wave of criticism follows San Francisco DA's decision in Walgreens shooting Wave of criticism follows San Francisco DA's decision in Walgreens shooting Listen · 4:08 4:08 San Francisco's DA is facing a wave of criticism and anger after she declined to press charges in the fatal shooting by a drug store security guard of a Black transgender man who was homeless. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor