A free speech group is suing a Florida school district over book bans The largest book publisher in the country has joined free speech group PEN America, parents and authors to push back against book banning, filing a federal lawsuit in Florida's Escambia County.

National A free speech group is suing a Florida school district over book bans A free speech group is suing a Florida school district over book bans Audio will be available later today. The largest book publisher in the country has joined free speech group PEN America, parents and authors to push back against book banning, filing a federal lawsuit in Florida's Escambia County. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor