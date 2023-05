Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia's mayoral primary Philadelphia is expected to have its first female mayor after Cherelle Parker won today's Democratic primary in the city's mayoral election.

Elections Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia's mayoral primary Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia's mayoral primary Audio will be available later today. Philadelphia is expected to have its first female mayor after Cherelle Parker won today's Democratic primary in the city's mayoral election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor