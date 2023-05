Quad meeting in Australia is canceled after Biden calls off trip to Sydney NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd about President Biden deciding not to meet with leaders of Australia, India and Japan because of U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd about President Biden deciding not to meet with leaders of Australia, India and Japan because of U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.