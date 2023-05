Pakistani security forces have surrounded Khan's compound and threaten to storm it Authorities accuse former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan of sheltering a few dozen men that they call terrorists. It's the latest in a political crisis that has engulfed Pakistan for over a year.

Asia Pakistani security forces have surrounded Khan's compound and threaten to storm it Pakistani security forces have surrounded Khan's compound and threaten to storm it Listen · 3:39 3:39 Authorities accuse former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan of sheltering a few dozen men that they call terrorists. It's the latest in a political crisis that has engulfed Pakistan for over a year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor