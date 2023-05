Democrat upsets DeSantis-backed Republican mayoral candidate in Jacksonville The Florida city will have its first female mayor. Donna Deegan, a Democrat, beat Daniel Davis, a candidate backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a city considered a Republican stronghold.

Democrat upsets DeSantis-backed Republican mayoral candidate in Jacksonville The Florida city will have its first female mayor. Donna Deegan, a Democrat, beat Daniel Davis, a candidate backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a city considered a Republican stronghold.