Mentors in Alaska work with new teachers in the hope that they'll stay on the job Research shows mentoring is one way schools can hold onto new teachers and prevent staff shortages. We follow one mentor in Alaska who is working with some of the state's most remote districts.

Education Mentors in Alaska work with new teachers in the hope that they'll stay on the job Mentors in Alaska work with new teachers in the hope that they'll stay on the job Listen · 6:57 6:57 Research shows mentoring is one way schools can hold onto new teachers and prevent staff shortages. We follow one mentor in Alaska who is working with some of the state's most remote districts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor