Democrats urge Biden to reject GOP demands for new work requirements for aid programs As debt ceiling talks continue, Republicans are demanding tougher work requirements for federal aid programs. NPR's A Martinez talks to Rebecca Vallas of the think tank The Century Foundation.

Democrats urge Biden to reject GOP demands for new work requirements for aid programs As debt ceiling talks continue, Republicans are demanding tougher work requirements for federal aid programs. NPR's A Martinez talks to Rebecca Vallas of the think tank The Century Foundation.