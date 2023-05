Why there will be 2 commencement ceremonies at New College of Florida Students graduating from New College of Florida, angry at their school's takeover by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis, have organized their own alternative commencement ceremony.

National Why there will be 2 commencement ceremonies at New College of Florida Why there will be 2 commencement ceremonies at New College of Florida Audio will be available later today. Students graduating from New College of Florida, angry at their school's takeover by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis, have organized their own alternative commencement ceremony. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor