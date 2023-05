Sherpa in Nepal reaches the summit of Mount Everest for a record 27th time Kami Rita, 53, completed his latest ascent of the world's highest mountain Wednesday. It came just days after another Sherpa equaled his previous tally of 26 ascents.

Kami Rita, 53, completed his latest ascent of the world's highest mountain Wednesday. It came just days after another Sherpa equaled his previous tally of 26 ascents.