Backers of Kilicdaroglu aim to improve his chances in Turkey's presidential runoff Supporters of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu are strategizing on how to improve his chances in the May 28 runoff with incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Europe Backers of Kilicdaroglu aim to improve his chances in Turkey's presidential runoff Backers of Kilicdaroglu aim to improve his chances in Turkey's presidential runoff Audio will be available later today. Supporters of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu are strategizing on how to improve his chances in the May 28 runoff with incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor