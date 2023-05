Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by Epstein accusers NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Khadeeja Safdar about Deutsche Bank agreeing to settle a lawsuit accusing it of facilitating sex-trafficking by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Law Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by Epstein accusers Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by Epstein accusers Listen · 2:40 2:40 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Khadeeja Safdar about Deutsche Bank agreeing to settle a lawsuit accusing it of facilitating sex-trafficking by late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor