Montana's governor signs a measure banning TikTok in his state Montana has become the first state to completely ban TikTok. Gov. Greg Gianforte has said he is concerned about people's user data being compromised by the Chinese government.

Montana's governor signs a measure banning TikTok in his state Montana has become the first state to completely ban TikTok. Gov. Greg Gianforte has said he is concerned about people's user data being compromised by the Chinese government.