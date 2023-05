G-7 leaders consider how to counter China's economic threats China has increased its use of tariffs and import restrictions on countries that go against its foreign policy objectives. In Japan, G-7 leaders will discuss how to counter this economic coercion.

Asia G-7 leaders consider how to counter China's economic threats G-7 leaders consider how to counter China's economic threats Audio will be available later today. China has increased its use of tariffs and import restrictions on countries that go against its foreign policy objectives. In Japan, G-7 leaders will discuss how to counter this economic coercion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor