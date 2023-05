Tel Aviv beach seems to be a prime sunbathing spot for an endangered monk seal Yulia, an endangered Mediterranean monk seal, became an overnight sensation when she turned up at the beach last Friday. She is apparently shedding her winter coat, which can be a days-long process.

