Psychedelic freedom with Tonya Mosley; plus, 'Monica' and ambiguous apologies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve certain psychedelic drugs for treatment of PTSD within the next few years, but what does this mean for Black people who suffer from Racial Trauma? Host Brittany Luse talks with the host of Truth Be Told, Tonya Mosley, about the latest season of her podcast exploring the healing potential of psychedelics. They talk about the latest studies, the war on drugs and what it's like to tell your new boss about your psychedelic journey.



Then, Brittany is joined by Trace Lysette, star of the new film 'Monica.' The two explore what it means to come home, the structure of family dramas, and the things we say without words.



