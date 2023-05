Conservationists rush to vaccinate California condors as avian flu strikes Conservationists are rushing to vaccinate critically endangered California condors against deadly avian flu. Ashleigh Blackford of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseeing the effort.

National Conservationists rush to vaccinate California condors as avian flu strikes Conservationists rush to vaccinate California condors as avian flu strikes Listen · 4:11 4:11 Conservationists are rushing to vaccinate critically endangered California condors against deadly avian flu. Ashleigh Blackford of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseeing the effort. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor