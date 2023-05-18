Bridget Everett talks "Somebody Somewhere"

Bridget Everett is a comedian and singer. She grew up in Manhattan, Kansas — the "Little Apple" of the Midwest.

When the time for college came around, Everett left her small town for big city dreams. She moved to Arizona for school before landing in New York City. In the "Big Apple," she started singing in clubs before eventually forming a comedy cabaret.

Bridget's since gone on to work with Amy Schumer. She's got her own comedy special on Comedy Central. She's even performed at Carnegie Hall.

These days, Bridget stars on Somebody Somewhere. It's a semi-autobiographical comedy set in the same Manhattan, Kansas that Bridget grew up in.

Bridget plays Sam on the show. She's a lot like Bridget. She's funny. She can sing. But, Sam stays put in Kansas. Where, instead of fantasizing about leaving home, Sam finds her people. It's a quiet and gentle show. Understated yet powerful.

Interviewing Bridget Everett is correspondent Jordan Crucchiola. Jordan's a writer who's covered films for Vulture and Inverse. She's also the host of the terrific Maximum Fun podcast Feeling Seen where guests dive deep into the first time they saw themselves represented on screen.

This week on Bullseye, Jordan chats with Bridget Everett about the second season of Somebody Somewhere, her journey to acting, and how she's found her footing on stage. Plus, the pair gets emotional about the platonic soulmates in their life.

The second season of Somebody Somewhere is now available to stream on HBO Max. If you're looking for some more Bridget and Jordan content, check out their episode of Feeling Seen together here.