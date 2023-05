#2346: Understanding Men and Their Exes : The Best of Car Talk Mary Lynne's boyfriend has several of his most recent exes living with them. His 'ex-cars', that is, are littering their property in various states of 'heapdom'. Should she be concerned about this particular hoarding tendency or could it possibly be a good sign? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2346: Understanding Men and Their Exes

Mary Lynne's boyfriend has several of his most recent exes living with them. His 'ex-cars', that is, are littering their property in various states of 'heapdom'. Should she be concerned about this particular hoarding tendency or could it possibly be a good sign? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.