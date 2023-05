Morning news brief Ukraine's president will attend the G-7 in person. Leaders from across the Middle East are meeting in Saudi Arabia. Disney says it's cancelling plans to build a $1 billion office campus in Florida.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:14 11:14 Ukraine's president will attend the G-7 in person. Leaders from across the Middle East are meeting in Saudi Arabia. Disney says it's cancelling plans to build a $1 billion office campus in Florida. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor