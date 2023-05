Democrats urge Biden to use his constitutional right to raise the debt limit NR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota about Democrats efforts to invoke the 14th Amendment to resolve the debt ceiling impasse wit Reublicans.

Politics Democrats urge Biden to use his constitutional right to raise the debt limit Democrats urge Biden to use his constitutional right to raise the debt limit Listen · 4:34 4:34 NR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota about Democrats efforts to invoke the 14th Amendment to resolve the debt ceiling impasse wit Reublicans.