Leaders from across the Middle East are meeting in Saudi Arabia Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is officially ending years of isolation by the region's powers over his brutal civil war that has killed an estimated half a million people.

Middle East Leaders from across the Middle East are meeting in Saudi Arabia Leaders from across the Middle East are meeting in Saudi Arabia Listen · 3:41 3:41 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is officially ending years of isolation by the region's powers over his brutal civil war that has killed an estimated half a million people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor