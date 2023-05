An alligator got safely across Highway 80 in Pearl, Miss. — then the jokes started One person responded to the police department's post suggesting they give it a vest and make it an investi-gator. Someone else suggested that since it was on the highway, it might be a tail-gator.

Animals An alligator got safely across Highway 80 in Pearl, Miss. — then the jokes started An alligator got safely across Highway 80 in Pearl, Miss. — then the jokes started Listen · 0:29 0:29 One person responded to the police department's post suggesting they give it a vest and make it an investi-gator. Someone else suggested that since it was on the highway, it might be a tail-gator. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor