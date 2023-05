LA Mayor Bass plans to spend $1.3 billion to address homelessness in the city In her first budget, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wants to spend $1.3 billion combatting homelessness. Some advocates say the plan doesn't get to the root of LA's crisis.

