Advisers to the FDA support approval of an RSV vaccine to protect infants An expert panel advising the Food and Drug Administration has recommended approval of a Pfizer vaccine that would be the first to protect babies against RSV.

Health Advisers to the FDA support approval of an RSV vaccine to protect infants Advisers to the FDA support approval of an RSV vaccine to protect infants Audio will be available later today. An expert panel advising the Food and Drug Administration has recommended approval of a Pfizer vaccine that would be the first to protect babies against RSV. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor