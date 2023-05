Volunteering at the U.S.-Mexico border helped a nurse find meaning in her work In this week's StoryCorps, a woman talks about volunteering as a nurse at a clinic on the U.S.-Mexico border after struggling to work in the ER at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audio will be available later today.