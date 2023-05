Being a stand-up comedian is hard. It is especially hard in China A comedian in China is under investigation, and the company that booked him was hit with a steep fine — after he riffed on an army slogan that authorities did not find funny.

A comedian in China is under investigation, and the company that booked him was hit with a steep fine — after he riffed on an army slogan that authorities did not find funny.