Disney World is shutting down its $2,500 a night Star Wars-themed hotel The hotel starts at about $4,800 for two people for two nights. Package includes lodging, meals and passes to Hollywood Studios, one of Disney World's four parks.

Disney World is shutting down its $2,500-a-night Star Wars-themed hotel

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is modeled after the fictional Halcyon ship, shown above. The hotel will be closing down, the company has announced. Disney hide caption

A Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World is being shut down about a year after opening, the company announced.

The hotel, which is marketed as a two-night immersive experience, will take its last bookings Sep. 28 to 30. New bookings are being paused until May 26 to first accommodate those who made reservations after September.

"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months," Disney said. "Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."

The two-night packages start at about $4,800 for two people, and go up to $5,299 for two adults and one child and $5,999 for three adults and one child. Prices include lodging, meals and admission to Hollywood Studios.

Upon arriving, guests enter a launch pod to board the Halcyon starcruiser, stay in a room with a space view and are able to interact with the franchise's characters throughout the ship.