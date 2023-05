Remembering Chris Strachwitz, the founder of Arhoolie Records Strachwitz, who died May 5, devoted his life to tracking down regional musicians — and recording them in their homes, front porches and beer joints. Originally broadcast in 1990.

Listen · 17:18