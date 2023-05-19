Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel talks giant wigs and neck braces

The Netflix show Bridgerton debuted in 2020 and became an immediate sensation. The most beloved character on that show was Queen Charlotte, played by the veteran theater actress Golda Rosheuvel. She was such a hit that the character now has her own spin off, called, obviously, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. We have a feeling that, by the end of this interview, she'll be hosting a spin-off from our show, too.