G-7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima meet an atomic bomb survivor Japan is using the venue for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack, to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons — even as it depends on U.S. nukes for protection.

