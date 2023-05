TV writer David Simon weighs in on the Writers Guild of America strike David Simon talks about how being a TV writer has changed over the years — and so have writer's wages.

TV writer David Simon weighs in on the Writers Guild of America strike TV writer David Simon weighs in on the Writers Guild of America strike Listen · 7:59 7:59 David Simon talks about how being a TV writer has changed over the years — and so have writer's wages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor