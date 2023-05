Ahead of elections in Greece, voters want answers on the deadly train crash We look at the parliamentary elections in Greece, where anger over the government response to a deadly train crash earlier this year as well as rampant inflation are top of mind for voters.

Europe Ahead of elections in Greece, voters want answers on the deadly train crash Ahead of elections in Greece, voters want answers on the deadly train crash Listen · 3:21 3:21 We look at the parliamentary elections in Greece, where anger over the government response to a deadly train crash earlier this year as well as rampant inflation are top of mind for voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor