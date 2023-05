Remembering slain Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston with her mother NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dionne Mhoon, the mother of slain Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston, about her daughter and how she'd like her to be remembered.

Obituaries Remembering slain Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston with her mother Remembering slain Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston with her mother Listen · 5:57 5:57 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dionne Mhoon, the mother of slain Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston, about her daughter and how she'd like her to be remembered. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor