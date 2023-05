Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his Presidential run in the coming days Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to formally enter the race for the Republican Presidential nomination next week. His campaign will highlight his record on controversial "culture war" issues.

Politics Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his Presidential run in the coming days Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his Presidential run in the coming days Audio will be available later today. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to formally enter the race for the Republican Presidential nomination next week. His campaign will highlight his record on controversial "culture war" issues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor